BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit overnight in Blacksburg. The specific location is not being released at this time.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been identified. The victim is in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation.

