Heroin overdoses cause 3 crashes in High Point in a week

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – Police say drivers overdosing on heroin have caused three crashes in High Point in the past week.

Police Capt. Michael Kirk told media outlets that no one was seriously injured in the crashes, but two of the vehicles had children inside.

Kirk says in one crash, officers found two people passed out in the front seat of the wrecked vehicle and two children uninjured in the back seat.

Kirk says High Point has a serious heroin problem. He says the city saw well over twice as many overdoses from the drug in 2016 than the year before.

Kirk says many of the wrecks happen when people go someone private to use the drugs away from their homes, then try to drive back.

