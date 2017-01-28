Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

On Saturday New York City’s Kennedy Airport was a scene of anguish for relatives of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Lawyers and advocates working at the airport say they didn’t have a hard count on the number of people taken into custody after getting off their flights. Two members of Congress joined hundreds of protesters at the airport, demonstrating against the detentions.

