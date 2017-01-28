Fashion police: Cops ease rules on tattoos, turbans, beards

By Published:
Franklin County Police Department

NEW YORK (AP) – Police departments are relaxing traditional grooming standards and getting away from rules that used to require a uniformly clean-shaven, 1950s look.

That’s because there’s a national hiring crisis and departments are seeking a more diverse applicant pool.

That means more officers are on the job with tattoos inked on their forearms, beards on their chins or religious head coverings like hijabs and turbans in place of – or tucked beneath – their blue caps.

Muslim New York Police Officer Masood Syed filed a lawsuit last year after he was suspended for having a long beard. The department changed its policy as a result.
artments are relaxing traditional grooming standards and getting away from rules that used to require a uniformly clean-shaven, 1950s look.

That’s because there’s a national hiring crisis and departments are seeking a more diverse applicant pool.

That means more officers are on the job with tattoos inked on their forearms, beards on their chins or religious head coverings like hijabs and turbans in place of – or tucked beneath – their blue caps.

Muslim New York Police Officer Masood Syed filed a lawsuit last year after he was suspended for having a long beard. The department changed its policy as a result.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s