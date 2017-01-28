Bike share program coming to the Star City

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) -A new bike sharing program is headed to the Star City.

It’s a growing trend you may have in larger cities.

Now, RIDE Solutions is working with Zagster bikeshare to bring their program to Roanoke.

Photo Courtesy: Zagster
Bike sharing programs typically work with a small membership fee. That fee allows bikers to have access to a network of bikes parked at stations across the community.

Membership allows bicyclists to check out a bike from one station and make one way or round trip stops.

Stations are generally located in high-traffic areas like neighborhood, employment, and retail locations.

RIDE Solutions is using a survey to get input from the community.  Click here to take the short survey.

 

