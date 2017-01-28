2017 Big Orange Wrestling Tournament Results

|
VINTON (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – 2017 Big Orange Wrestling tournament final results (via http://s200.trackwrestling.com):
Team Scores
|1.
|Patrick Henry
|267.0
|2.
|Brookville
|210.0
|3.
|Abingdon
|194.0
|4.
|Grundy
|192.0
|5.
|William Fleming
|151.0
|6.
|Lord Botetourt
|137.0
|7.
|Staunton River
|104.0
|8.
|William Byrd
|98.0
|9.
|Liberty
|94.0
|10.
|Northside
|91.0
|11.
|Jefferson Forest
|82.0
|12.
|Hidden Valley
|75.0
|13.
|Rustburg
|70.5
|14.
|Blacksburg
|67.0
|15.
|Martinsville
|59.0
|16.
|Pulaski County
|56.5
|17.
|Bassett
|41.0
|17.
|Franklin County
|41.0
|19.
|Roanoke Catholic
|40.0
|20.
|Rockbridge
|38.0
|21.
|Cave Spring
|24.0
|22.
|EC Glass
|19.0
|23.
|Lee
|16.0
|24.
|Radford
|4.0
|Tournament Results
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyress Wade of William Fleming
2nd Place – Jack Newton of Abingdon
3rd Place – TYHEIM FARRIS of Martinsville
4th Place – Alex Janney of Patrick Henry
5th Place – Jalen Fyffe of Brookville
6th Place – Christian McGeorge of Grundy
1st Place Match
Tyress Wade (William Fleming) 42-1, Jr. over Jack Newton (Abingdon) 28-6, Fr. (MD 16-6).
3rd Place Match
TYHEIM FARRIS (Martinsville) 25-6, Sr. over Alex Janney (Patrick Henry) 38-12, Jr. (Inj. 0:22).
5th Place Match
Jalen Fyffe (Brookville) 24-9, Fr. over Christian McGeorge (Grundy) 13-12, Fr. (Fall 3:51).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Theo Thaxton of Patrick Henry
2nd Place – Josiah Robinson of Northside
3rd Place – Daniel Milstead of Abingdon
4th Place – Brandon Owens of Grundy
5th Place – Clay Pilgreen of William Byrd
6th Place – Haim Hilton of William Fleming
1st Place Match
Theo Thaxton (Patrick Henry) 34-0, Sr. over Josiah Robinson (Northside) 11-1, So. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Daniel Milstead (Abingdon) 28-7, Sr. over Brandon Owens (Grundy) 22-6, So. (Dec 7-2).
5th Place Match
Clay Pilgreen (William Byrd) 25-10, So. over Haim Hilton (William Fleming) 22-12, So. (Fall 2:02).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Mann of Lord Botetourt
2nd Place – Hudson Stewart of Brookville
3rd Place – Dylan McDonald of Hidden Valley
4th Place – Jeylani Mberwa of Patrick Henry
5th Place – Justin Mutter of Staunton River
6th Place – Hunter Alto of Liberty
1st Place Match
Tyler Mann (Lord Botetourt) 23-5, Sr. over Hudson Stewart (Brookville) 29-3, Fr. (Fall 1:31).
3rd Place Match
Dylan McDonald (Hidden Valley) 5-1, Sr. over Jeylani Mberwa (Patrick Henry) 18-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match
Justin Mutter (Staunton River) 15-6, Fr. over Hunter Alto (Liberty) 21-5, 1st. (Fall 1:32).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jake DuVall of Lord Botetourt
2nd Place – Matthew Muller of Patrick Henry
3rd Place – Seth Redman of Northside
4th Place – Chauncey Wilson of William Fleming
5th Place – Tyler Towles of Jefferson Forest
6th Place – Jared Glover of Brookville
1st Place Match
Jake DuVall (Lord Botetourt) 35-2, Sr. over Matthew Muller (Patrick Henry) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 10-4).
3rd Place Match
Seth Redman (Northside) 25-5, Jr. over Chauncey Wilson (William Fleming) 39-12, Fr. (Dec 9-8).
5th Place Match
Tyler Towles (Jefferson Forest) 27-8, So. over Jared Glover (Brookville) 16-6, Sr. (For.).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blake Justis of Jefferson Forest
2nd Place – COLTON WILKERSON of Brookville
3rd Place – Wes Belcher of Grundy
4th Place – Ethan Young of Lord Botetourt
5th Place – Evan Muller of Patrick Henry
6th Place – Ben Smith of Blacksburg
1st Place Match
Blake Justis (Jefferson Forest) 28-0, Sr. over COLTON WILKERSON (Brookville) 23-10, So. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Wes Belcher (Grundy) 21-5, Sr. over Ethan Young (Lord Botetourt) 7-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Evan Muller (Patrick Henry) 34-8, Sr. over Ben Smith (Blacksburg) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 0:22).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tombola Sindihebura of Patrick Henry
2nd Place – Bridger Johnson of Abingdon
3rd Place – Hunter Kemper of William Byrd
4th Place – Nick Donaldson of Pulaski County
5th Place – Luke Young of Lord Botetourt
6th Place – Noah Smith of Jefferson Forest
1st Place Match
Tombola Sindihebura (Patrick Henry) 45-1, Sr. over Bridger Johnson (Abingdon) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Kemper (William Byrd) 28-8, Sr. over Nick Donaldson (Pulaski County) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 7-5).
5th Place Match
Luke Young (Lord Botetourt) 27-5, Jr. over Noah Smith (Jefferson Forest) 23-15, Fr. (Fall 2:20).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob McNutt of Grundy
2nd Place – Jack Campbell of Abingdon
3rd Place – Kyle Kohinke of Brookville
4th Place – Mark Daroshefski of Cave Spring
5th Place – Nick Debonte of Patrick Henry
6th Place – Hunter Sell of Lord Botetourt
1st Place Match
Jacob McNutt (Grundy) 28-3, Jr. over Jack Campbell (Abingdon) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:36).
3rd Place Match
Kyle Kohinke (Brookville) 23-10, Sr. over Mark Daroshefski (Cave Spring) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 13-7).
5th Place Match
Nick Debonte (Patrick Henry) 31-18, So. over Hunter Sell (Lord Botetourt) 16-15, So. (Dec 9-7).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Austin Wilkerson of Brookville
2nd Place – Lance Levesque of Abingdon
3rd Place – Robert Henderson of William Fleming
4th Place – Luke Moats of Rustburg
5th Place – Aladdin Elroumy of Liberty
6th Place – ANTHONY PRITCHETT of Martinsville
1st Place Match
Austin Wilkerson (Brookville) 24-1, Sr. over Lance Levesque (Abingdon) 35-9, Sr. (Dec 12-5).
3rd Place Match
Robert Henderson (William Fleming) 30-8, So. over Luke Moats (Rustburg) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 4:04).
5th Place Match
Aladdin Elroumy (Liberty) 16-9, So. over ANTHONY PRITCHETT (Martinsville) 23-12, Sr. (MD 14-4).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jordan Patterson of Brookville
2nd Place – Tristen Czadzeck of Abingdon
3rd Place – Wayne Donaldson of Pulaski County
4th Place – Calvin Paige of Patrick Henry
5th Place – Derick Endicott of Grundy
6th Place – Kenny Renyolds of William Fleming
1st Place Match
Jordan Patterson (Brookville) 24-2, Jr. over Tristen Czadzeck (Abingdon) 17-3, Sr. (Fall 3:24).
3rd Place Match
Wayne Donaldson (Pulaski County) 24-5, Jr. over Calvin Paige (Patrick Henry) 37-12, Jr. (DQ).
5th Place Match
Derick Endicott (Grundy) 20-8, So. over Kenny Renyolds (William Fleming) 14-11, Sr. (Fall 1:21).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – William Seymore of Abingdon
2nd Place – Demontay Wimbush of Bassett
3rd Place – Jacob Brown of Lord Botetourt
4th Place – Anderson Huger of Rockbridge
5th Place – Jason Ruff of Rustburg
6th Place – Luke Dolph of Brookville
1st Place Match
William Seymore (Abingdon) 33-8, So. over Demontay Wimbush (Bassett) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 2:06).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Brown (Lord Botetourt) 29-7, So. over Anderson Huger (Rockbridge) 29-4, Jr. (Dec 7-1).
5th Place Match
Jason Ruff (Rustburg) 30-6, Sr. over Luke Dolph (Brookville) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Morgan Viar of Brookville
2nd Place – Adam Catron of William Byrd
3rd Place – Caspian Driscoll of Blacksburg
4th Place – Davontae Ramsey of William Fleming
5th Place – Lee Pritchard of Patrick Henry
6th Place – Ritchie Smith of Grundy
1st Place Match
Morgan Viar (Brookville) 24-0, Jr. over Adam Catron (William Byrd) 26-3, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Caspian Driscoll (Blacksburg) 24-7, Sr. over Davontae Ramsey (William Fleming) 31-13, Sr. (MD 10-2).
5th Place Match
Lee Pritchard (Patrick Henry) 12-5, Sr. over Ritchie Smith (Grundy) 16-12, So. (Fall 1:27).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Josh Taylor of Patrick Henry
2nd Place – Cullen Nash-Cleek of Grundy
3rd Place – Ethan Roark of Abingdon
4th Place – Samuel Kirtley of Staunton River
5th Place – L.G. Gillispie of Rustburg
6th Place – Demontre` Saunders of Liberty
1st Place Match
Josh Taylor (Patrick Henry) 36-5, Jr. over Cullen Nash-Cleek (Grundy) 18-3, So. (SV-1 6-4).
3rd Place Match
Ethan Roark (Abingdon) 15-14, So. over Samuel Kirtley (Staunton River) 12-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3).
5th Place Match
L.G. Gillispie (Rustburg) 26-8, Sr. over Demontre` Saunders (Liberty) 19-7, So. (Fall 1:20).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Scarberry of Grundy
2nd Place – Ethan Wright of Roanoke Catholic
3rd Place – Matt McCowan of Grundy
4th Place – Andre Hill of William Fleming
5th Place – Hunter Crigger of Liberty
6th Place – Terrence Drew of Staunton River
1st Place Match
Tyler Scarberry (Grundy) 18-0, Sr. over Ethan Wright (Roanoke Catholic) 26-6, Sr. (Fall 1:14).
3rd Place Match
Matt McCowan (Grundy) 5-1, So. over Andre Hill (William Fleming) 37-8, Sr. (Fall 2:20).
5th Place Match
Hunter Crigger (Liberty) 4-2, So. over Terrence Drew (Staunton River) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 0:51).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mike McCowan of Grundy
2nd Place – Omega Webb of Patrick Henry
3rd Place – Joshua Rush of Hidden Valley
4th Place – Malachi Johnson of Liberty
5th Place – Hagan Smith of Pulaski County
6th Place – Alasady Ali of Patrick Henry
1st Place Match
Mike McCowan (Grundy) 18-9, So. over Omega Webb (Patrick Henry) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Joshua Rush (Hidden Valley) 5-1, Sr. over Malachi Johnson (Liberty) 15-8, Jr. (Fall 1:46).
5th Place Match
Hagan Smith (Pulaski County) 26-6, Jr. over Alasady Ali (Patrick Henry) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 11-8).