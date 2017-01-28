2017 Big Orange Wrestling Tournament Results

VINTON (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – 2017 Big Orange Wrestling tournament final results (via http://s200.trackwrestling.com): Team Scores 1. Patrick Henry 267.0 2. Brookville 210.0 3. Abingdon 194.0 4. Grundy 192.0 5. William Fleming 151.0 6. Lord Botetourt 137.0 7. Staunton River 104.0 8. William Byrd 98.0 9. Liberty 94.0 10. Northside 91.0 11. Jefferson Forest 82.0 12. Hidden Valley 75.0 13. Rustburg 70.5 14. Blacksburg 67.0 15. Martinsville 59.0 16. Pulaski County 56.5 17. Bassett 41.0 17. Franklin County 41.0 19. Roanoke Catholic 40.0 20. Rockbridge 38.0 21. Cave Spring 24.0 22. EC Glass 19.0 23. Lee 16.0 24. Radford 4.0

Tournament Results

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyress Wade of William Fleming

2nd Place – Jack Newton of Abingdon

3rd Place – TYHEIM FARRIS of Martinsville

4th Place – Alex Janney of Patrick Henry

5th Place – Jalen Fyffe of Brookville

6th Place – Christian McGeorge of Grundy

1st Place Match

Tyress Wade (William Fleming) 42-1, Jr. over Jack Newton (Abingdon) 28-6, Fr. (MD 16-6).

3rd Place Match

TYHEIM FARRIS (Martinsville) 25-6, Sr. over Alex Janney (Patrick Henry) 38-12, Jr. (Inj. 0:22).

5th Place Match

Jalen Fyffe (Brookville) 24-9, Fr. over Christian McGeorge (Grundy) 13-12, Fr. (Fall 3:51).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Theo Thaxton of Patrick Henry

2nd Place – Josiah Robinson of Northside

3rd Place – Daniel Milstead of Abingdon

4th Place – Brandon Owens of Grundy

5th Place – Clay Pilgreen of William Byrd

6th Place – Haim Hilton of William Fleming

1st Place Match

Theo Thaxton (Patrick Henry) 34-0, Sr. over Josiah Robinson (Northside) 11-1, So. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Daniel Milstead (Abingdon) 28-7, Sr. over Brandon Owens (Grundy) 22-6, So. (Dec 7-2).

5th Place Match

Clay Pilgreen (William Byrd) 25-10, So. over Haim Hilton (William Fleming) 22-12, So. (Fall 2:02).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Mann of Lord Botetourt

2nd Place – Hudson Stewart of Brookville

3rd Place – Dylan McDonald of Hidden Valley

4th Place – Jeylani Mberwa of Patrick Henry

5th Place – Justin Mutter of Staunton River

6th Place – Hunter Alto of Liberty

1st Place Match

Tyler Mann (Lord Botetourt) 23-5, Sr. over Hudson Stewart (Brookville) 29-3, Fr. (Fall 1:31).

3rd Place Match

Dylan McDonald (Hidden Valley) 5-1, Sr. over Jeylani Mberwa (Patrick Henry) 18-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Justin Mutter (Staunton River) 15-6, Fr. over Hunter Alto (Liberty) 21-5, 1st. (Fall 1:32).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jake DuVall of Lord Botetourt

2nd Place – Matthew Muller of Patrick Henry

3rd Place – Seth Redman of Northside

4th Place – Chauncey Wilson of William Fleming

5th Place – Tyler Towles of Jefferson Forest

6th Place – Jared Glover of Brookville

1st Place Match

Jake DuVall (Lord Botetourt) 35-2, Sr. over Matthew Muller (Patrick Henry) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 10-4).

3rd Place Match

Seth Redman (Northside) 25-5, Jr. over Chauncey Wilson (William Fleming) 39-12, Fr. (Dec 9-8).

5th Place Match

Tyler Towles (Jefferson Forest) 27-8, So. over Jared Glover (Brookville) 16-6, Sr. (For.).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Blake Justis of Jefferson Forest

2nd Place – COLTON WILKERSON of Brookville

3rd Place – Wes Belcher of Grundy

4th Place – Ethan Young of Lord Botetourt

5th Place – Evan Muller of Patrick Henry

6th Place – Ben Smith of Blacksburg

1st Place Match

Blake Justis (Jefferson Forest) 28-0, Sr. over COLTON WILKERSON (Brookville) 23-10, So. (Dec 7-0).

3rd Place Match

Wes Belcher (Grundy) 21-5, Sr. over Ethan Young (Lord Botetourt) 7-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Evan Muller (Patrick Henry) 34-8, Sr. over Ben Smith (Blacksburg) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 0:22).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tombola Sindihebura of Patrick Henry

2nd Place – Bridger Johnson of Abingdon

3rd Place – Hunter Kemper of William Byrd

4th Place – Nick Donaldson of Pulaski County

5th Place – Luke Young of Lord Botetourt

6th Place – Noah Smith of Jefferson Forest

1st Place Match

Tombola Sindihebura (Patrick Henry) 45-1, Sr. over Bridger Johnson (Abingdon) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Kemper (William Byrd) 28-8, Sr. over Nick Donaldson (Pulaski County) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

5th Place Match

Luke Young (Lord Botetourt) 27-5, Jr. over Noah Smith (Jefferson Forest) 23-15, Fr. (Fall 2:20).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob McNutt of Grundy

2nd Place – Jack Campbell of Abingdon

3rd Place – Kyle Kohinke of Brookville

4th Place – Mark Daroshefski of Cave Spring

5th Place – Nick Debonte of Patrick Henry

6th Place – Hunter Sell of Lord Botetourt

1st Place Match

Jacob McNutt (Grundy) 28-3, Jr. over Jack Campbell (Abingdon) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:36).

3rd Place Match

Kyle Kohinke (Brookville) 23-10, Sr. over Mark Daroshefski (Cave Spring) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 13-7).

5th Place Match

Nick Debonte (Patrick Henry) 31-18, So. over Hunter Sell (Lord Botetourt) 16-15, So. (Dec 9-7).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Austin Wilkerson of Brookville

2nd Place – Lance Levesque of Abingdon

3rd Place – Robert Henderson of William Fleming

4th Place – Luke Moats of Rustburg

5th Place – Aladdin Elroumy of Liberty

6th Place – ANTHONY PRITCHETT of Martinsville

1st Place Match

Austin Wilkerson (Brookville) 24-1, Sr. over Lance Levesque (Abingdon) 35-9, Sr. (Dec 12-5).

3rd Place Match

Robert Henderson (William Fleming) 30-8, So. over Luke Moats (Rustburg) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 4:04).

5th Place Match

Aladdin Elroumy (Liberty) 16-9, So. over ANTHONY PRITCHETT (Martinsville) 23-12, Sr. (MD 14-4).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jordan Patterson of Brookville

2nd Place – Tristen Czadzeck of Abingdon

3rd Place – Wayne Donaldson of Pulaski County

4th Place – Calvin Paige of Patrick Henry

5th Place – Derick Endicott of Grundy

6th Place – Kenny Renyolds of William Fleming

1st Place Match

Jordan Patterson (Brookville) 24-2, Jr. over Tristen Czadzeck (Abingdon) 17-3, Sr. (Fall 3:24).

3rd Place Match

Wayne Donaldson (Pulaski County) 24-5, Jr. over Calvin Paige (Patrick Henry) 37-12, Jr. (DQ).

5th Place Match

Derick Endicott (Grundy) 20-8, So. over Kenny Renyolds (William Fleming) 14-11, Sr. (Fall 1:21).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – William Seymore of Abingdon

2nd Place – Demontay Wimbush of Bassett

3rd Place – Jacob Brown of Lord Botetourt

4th Place – Anderson Huger of Rockbridge

5th Place – Jason Ruff of Rustburg

6th Place – Luke Dolph of Brookville

1st Place Match

William Seymore (Abingdon) 33-8, So. over Demontay Wimbush (Bassett) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 2:06).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Brown (Lord Botetourt) 29-7, So. over Anderson Huger (Rockbridge) 29-4, Jr. (Dec 7-1).

5th Place Match

Jason Ruff (Rustburg) 30-6, Sr. over Luke Dolph (Brookville) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Morgan Viar of Brookville

2nd Place – Adam Catron of William Byrd

3rd Place – Caspian Driscoll of Blacksburg

4th Place – Davontae Ramsey of William Fleming

5th Place – Lee Pritchard of Patrick Henry

6th Place – Ritchie Smith of Grundy

1st Place Match

Morgan Viar (Brookville) 24-0, Jr. over Adam Catron (William Byrd) 26-3, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Caspian Driscoll (Blacksburg) 24-7, Sr. over Davontae Ramsey (William Fleming) 31-13, Sr. (MD 10-2).

5th Place Match

Lee Pritchard (Patrick Henry) 12-5, Sr. over Ritchie Smith (Grundy) 16-12, So. (Fall 1:27).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Josh Taylor of Patrick Henry

2nd Place – Cullen Nash-Cleek of Grundy

3rd Place – Ethan Roark of Abingdon

4th Place – Samuel Kirtley of Staunton River

5th Place – L.G. Gillispie of Rustburg

6th Place – Demontre` Saunders of Liberty

1st Place Match

Josh Taylor (Patrick Henry) 36-5, Jr. over Cullen Nash-Cleek (Grundy) 18-3, So. (SV-1 6-4).

3rd Place Match

Ethan Roark (Abingdon) 15-14, So. over Samuel Kirtley (Staunton River) 12-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3).

5th Place Match

L.G. Gillispie (Rustburg) 26-8, Sr. over Demontre` Saunders (Liberty) 19-7, So. (Fall 1:20).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Scarberry of Grundy

2nd Place – Ethan Wright of Roanoke Catholic

3rd Place – Matt McCowan of Grundy

4th Place – Andre Hill of William Fleming

5th Place – Hunter Crigger of Liberty

6th Place – Terrence Drew of Staunton River

1st Place Match

Tyler Scarberry (Grundy) 18-0, Sr. over Ethan Wright (Roanoke Catholic) 26-6, Sr. (Fall 1:14).

3rd Place Match

Matt McCowan (Grundy) 5-1, So. over Andre Hill (William Fleming) 37-8, Sr. (Fall 2:20).

5th Place Match

Hunter Crigger (Liberty) 4-2, So. over Terrence Drew (Staunton River) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 0:51).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mike McCowan of Grundy

2nd Place – Omega Webb of Patrick Henry

3rd Place – Joshua Rush of Hidden Valley

4th Place – Malachi Johnson of Liberty

5th Place – Hagan Smith of Pulaski County

6th Place – Alasady Ali of Patrick Henry

1st Place Match

Mike McCowan (Grundy) 18-9, So. over Omega Webb (Patrick Henry) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Joshua Rush (Hidden Valley) 5-1, Sr. over Malachi Johnson (Liberty) 15-8, Jr. (Fall 1:46).

5th Place Match

Hagan Smith (Pulaski County) 26-6, Jr. over Alasady Ali (Patrick Henry) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 11-8).