2017 Big Orange Wrestling Tournament Results

Alyssa Rae By Published: Updated:
big-orange-2

VINTON (WSLS 10 SPORTS) – 2017 Big Orange Wrestling tournament final results (via http://s200.trackwrestling.com):

Team Scores
1. Patrick Henry 267.0
2. Brookville 210.0
3. Abingdon 194.0
4. Grundy 192.0
5. William Fleming 151.0
6. Lord Botetourt 137.0
7. Staunton River 104.0
8. William Byrd 98.0
9. Liberty 94.0
10. Northside 91.0
11. Jefferson Forest 82.0
12. Hidden Valley 75.0
13. Rustburg 70.5
14. Blacksburg 67.0
15. Martinsville 59.0
16. Pulaski County 56.5
17. Bassett 41.0
17. Franklin County 41.0
19. Roanoke Catholic 40.0
20. Rockbridge 38.0
21. Cave Spring 24.0
22. EC Glass 19.0
23. Lee 16.0
24. Radford 4.0

 

Tournament Results

106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyress Wade of William Fleming
2nd Place – Jack Newton of Abingdon
3rd Place – TYHEIM FARRIS of Martinsville
4th Place – Alex Janney of Patrick Henry
5th Place – Jalen Fyffe of Brookville
6th Place – Christian McGeorge of Grundy
1st Place Match
Tyress Wade (William Fleming) 42-1, Jr. over Jack Newton (Abingdon) 28-6, Fr. (MD 16-6).
3rd Place Match
TYHEIM FARRIS (Martinsville) 25-6, Sr. over Alex Janney (Patrick Henry) 38-12, Jr. (Inj. 0:22).
5th Place Match
Jalen Fyffe (Brookville) 24-9, Fr. over Christian McGeorge (Grundy) 13-12, Fr. (Fall 3:51).

113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Theo Thaxton of Patrick Henry
2nd Place – Josiah Robinson of Northside
3rd Place – Daniel Milstead of Abingdon
4th Place – Brandon Owens of Grundy
5th Place – Clay Pilgreen of William Byrd
6th Place – Haim Hilton of William Fleming
1st Place Match
Theo Thaxton (Patrick Henry) 34-0, Sr. over Josiah Robinson (Northside) 11-1, So. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Daniel Milstead (Abingdon) 28-7, Sr. over Brandon Owens (Grundy) 22-6, So. (Dec 7-2).
5th Place Match
Clay Pilgreen (William Byrd) 25-10, So. over Haim Hilton (William Fleming) 22-12, So. (Fall 2:02).

120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Mann of Lord Botetourt
2nd Place – Hudson Stewart of Brookville
3rd Place – Dylan McDonald of Hidden Valley
4th Place – Jeylani Mberwa of Patrick Henry
5th Place – Justin Mutter of Staunton River
6th Place – Hunter Alto of Liberty
1st Place Match
Tyler Mann (Lord Botetourt) 23-5, Sr. over Hudson Stewart (Brookville) 29-3, Fr. (Fall 1:31).
3rd Place Match
Dylan McDonald (Hidden Valley) 5-1, Sr. over Jeylani Mberwa (Patrick Henry) 18-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match
Justin Mutter (Staunton River) 15-6, Fr. over Hunter Alto (Liberty) 21-5, 1st. (Fall 1:32).

126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jake DuVall of Lord Botetourt
2nd Place – Matthew Muller of Patrick Henry
3rd Place – Seth Redman of Northside
4th Place – Chauncey Wilson of William Fleming
5th Place – Tyler Towles of Jefferson Forest
6th Place – Jared Glover of Brookville
1st Place Match
Jake DuVall (Lord Botetourt) 35-2, Sr. over Matthew Muller (Patrick Henry) 41-8, Sr. (Dec 10-4).
3rd Place Match
Seth Redman (Northside) 25-5, Jr. over Chauncey Wilson (William Fleming) 39-12, Fr. (Dec 9-8).
5th Place Match
Tyler Towles (Jefferson Forest) 27-8, So. over Jared Glover (Brookville) 16-6, Sr. (For.).

132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blake Justis of Jefferson Forest
2nd Place – COLTON WILKERSON of Brookville
3rd Place – Wes Belcher of Grundy
4th Place – Ethan Young of Lord Botetourt
5th Place – Evan Muller of Patrick Henry
6th Place – Ben Smith of Blacksburg
1st Place Match
Blake Justis (Jefferson Forest) 28-0, Sr. over COLTON WILKERSON (Brookville) 23-10, So. (Dec 7-0).
3rd Place Match
Wes Belcher (Grundy) 21-5, Sr. over Ethan Young (Lord Botetourt) 7-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Evan Muller (Patrick Henry) 34-8, Sr. over Ben Smith (Blacksburg) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 0:22).

138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tombola Sindihebura of Patrick Henry
2nd Place – Bridger Johnson of Abingdon
3rd Place – Hunter Kemper of William Byrd
4th Place – Nick Donaldson of Pulaski County
5th Place – Luke Young of Lord Botetourt
6th Place – Noah Smith of Jefferson Forest
1st Place Match
Tombola Sindihebura (Patrick Henry) 45-1, Sr. over Bridger Johnson (Abingdon) 30-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Hunter Kemper (William Byrd) 28-8, Sr. over Nick Donaldson (Pulaski County) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 7-5).
5th Place Match
Luke Young (Lord Botetourt) 27-5, Jr. over Noah Smith (Jefferson Forest) 23-15, Fr. (Fall 2:20).

145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob McNutt of Grundy
2nd Place – Jack Campbell of Abingdon
3rd Place – Kyle Kohinke of Brookville
4th Place – Mark Daroshefski of Cave Spring
5th Place – Nick Debonte of Patrick Henry
6th Place – Hunter Sell of Lord Botetourt
1st Place Match
Jacob McNutt (Grundy) 28-3, Jr. over Jack Campbell (Abingdon) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:36).
3rd Place Match
Kyle Kohinke (Brookville) 23-10, Sr. over Mark Daroshefski (Cave Spring) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 13-7).
5th Place Match
Nick Debonte (Patrick Henry) 31-18, So. over Hunter Sell (Lord Botetourt) 16-15, So. (Dec 9-7).

152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Austin Wilkerson of Brookville
2nd Place – Lance Levesque of Abingdon
3rd Place – Robert Henderson of William Fleming
4th Place – Luke Moats of Rustburg
5th Place – Aladdin Elroumy of Liberty
6th Place – ANTHONY PRITCHETT of Martinsville
1st Place Match
Austin Wilkerson (Brookville) 24-1, Sr. over Lance Levesque (Abingdon) 35-9, Sr. (Dec 12-5).
3rd Place Match
Robert Henderson (William Fleming) 30-8, So. over Luke Moats (Rustburg) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 4:04).
5th Place Match
Aladdin Elroumy (Liberty) 16-9, So. over ANTHONY PRITCHETT (Martinsville) 23-12, Sr. (MD 14-4).

160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jordan Patterson of Brookville
2nd Place – Tristen Czadzeck of Abingdon
3rd Place – Wayne Donaldson of Pulaski County
4th Place – Calvin Paige of Patrick Henry
5th Place – Derick Endicott of Grundy
6th Place – Kenny Renyolds of William Fleming
1st Place Match
Jordan Patterson (Brookville) 24-2, Jr. over Tristen Czadzeck (Abingdon) 17-3, Sr. (Fall 3:24).
3rd Place Match
Wayne Donaldson (Pulaski County) 24-5, Jr. over Calvin Paige (Patrick Henry) 37-12, Jr. (DQ).
5th Place Match
Derick Endicott (Grundy) 20-8, So. over Kenny Renyolds (William Fleming) 14-11, Sr. (Fall 1:21).

170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – William Seymore of Abingdon
2nd Place – Demontay Wimbush of Bassett
3rd Place – Jacob Brown of Lord Botetourt
4th Place – Anderson Huger of Rockbridge
5th Place – Jason Ruff of Rustburg
6th Place – Luke Dolph of Brookville
1st Place Match
William Seymore (Abingdon) 33-8, So. over Demontay Wimbush (Bassett) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 2:06).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Brown (Lord Botetourt) 29-7, So. over Anderson Huger (Rockbridge) 29-4, Jr. (Dec 7-1).
5th Place Match
Jason Ruff (Rustburg) 30-6, Sr. over Luke Dolph (Brookville) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Morgan Viar of Brookville
2nd Place – Adam Catron of William Byrd
3rd Place – Caspian Driscoll of Blacksburg
4th Place – Davontae Ramsey of William Fleming
5th Place – Lee Pritchard of Patrick Henry
6th Place – Ritchie Smith of Grundy
1st Place Match
Morgan Viar (Brookville) 24-0, Jr. over Adam Catron (William Byrd) 26-3, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Caspian Driscoll (Blacksburg) 24-7, Sr. over Davontae Ramsey (William Fleming) 31-13, Sr. (MD 10-2).
5th Place Match
Lee Pritchard (Patrick Henry) 12-5, Sr. over Ritchie Smith (Grundy) 16-12, So. (Fall 1:27).

195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Josh Taylor of Patrick Henry
2nd Place – Cullen Nash-Cleek of Grundy
3rd Place – Ethan Roark of Abingdon
4th Place – Samuel Kirtley of Staunton River
5th Place – L.G. Gillispie of Rustburg
6th Place – Demontre` Saunders of Liberty
1st Place Match
Josh Taylor (Patrick Henry) 36-5, Jr. over Cullen Nash-Cleek (Grundy) 18-3, So. (SV-1 6-4).
3rd Place Match
Ethan Roark (Abingdon) 15-14, So. over Samuel Kirtley (Staunton River) 12-8, Jr. (Dec 4-3).
5th Place Match
L.G. Gillispie (Rustburg) 26-8, Sr. over Demontre` Saunders (Liberty) 19-7, So. (Fall 1:20).

220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Scarberry of Grundy
2nd Place – Ethan Wright of Roanoke Catholic
3rd Place – Matt McCowan of Grundy
4th Place – Andre Hill of William Fleming
5th Place – Hunter Crigger of Liberty
6th Place – Terrence Drew of Staunton River
1st Place Match
Tyler Scarberry (Grundy) 18-0, Sr. over Ethan Wright (Roanoke Catholic) 26-6, Sr. (Fall 1:14).
3rd Place Match
Matt McCowan (Grundy) 5-1, So. over Andre Hill (William Fleming) 37-8, Sr. (Fall 2:20).
5th Place Match
Hunter Crigger (Liberty) 4-2, So. over Terrence Drew (Staunton River) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 0:51).

285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mike McCowan of Grundy
2nd Place – Omega Webb of Patrick Henry
3rd Place – Joshua Rush of Hidden Valley
4th Place – Malachi Johnson of Liberty
5th Place – Hagan Smith of Pulaski County
6th Place – Alasady Ali of Patrick Henry
1st Place Match
Mike McCowan (Grundy) 18-9, So. over Omega Webb (Patrick Henry) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Joshua Rush (Hidden Valley) 5-1, Sr. over Malachi Johnson (Liberty) 15-8, Jr. (Fall 1:46).
5th Place Match
Hagan Smith (Pulaski County) 26-6, Jr. over Alasady Ali (Patrick Henry) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 11-8).

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s