WSLS 10’s Kristina Montuori teaches at Roanoke school’s Earth Hour

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A member of Storm Team 10 took part in a Fishburn Park Elementary School tradition, again.

WSLS 10’s Kristina Montuori enjoyed Earth Hour as a kid, but on Friday, she was on the teaching side of the mini-lesson.

She taught students the science behind weather and how to stay safe when it turns severe with fun, hands-on activities.

She even held a balloon to one student’s hair to demonstrate static electricity.

“Our teachers do a phenomenal job planning these environmentally friendly lessons, lessons to get our kids to be really excited and appreciative of nature and our environment and our local topography and climate,” explained the school’s principal, Steven Lin.

Kristina also helped kids make their own tornado jars to take home.