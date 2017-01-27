What’s News Today: January 27, 2017

(WSLS 10) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office holds its awards ceremony today. Members of the office will be recognized for outstanding and heroic performance. People in the community who have helped the office will also be recognized.

Four time Olympics gold medalist Simone Biles will speak at Liberty University’s Convocation today. Biles was names The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in 2016. Convocation begins this morning at 10:30 in the Vines Center.

The Virginia Tech Hyperloop team is in California today for a competition. The team will face off against 28 other teams from around the world. The Hyperloop is a high speed transportation system that uses a near-vacuum tube to move passengers at speeds over 700 miles per hour. Last January, the team of thirty won 4th place in the global competition.