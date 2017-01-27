Water monitoring station added to Dan River in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville’s water department is now better able to monitor the quality of water in the Dan River.

An automated monitoring station has been installed upstream of the city’s water treatment plant.

If the system detects a possible contamination, water plant employees will take water samples and can then, if needed, stop the plant from pulling any water out of the river until the contaminants pass down stream.

The city is also working on installing sensors to monitor the amount of algae and dissolved oxygen in the water.

