Watch live: President Trump to take questions with UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Jacob Pramuk, CNBC Published: Updated:

Click here if using the WSLS 10 app.

(CNBC) – President Donald Trump on Friday is set to hold his first press conference with a foreign leader since he took office.

The president will give joint remarks at the White House with British Prime Minister Theresa May after a meeting between the pair. The press conference is expected to start at about 1 p.m. ET.

May, a member of the Conservative Party who took power after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, is expected to discuss trade with Trump. A closer working relationship between the countries could give May leverage as Britain negotiates to leave the EU.

In a Thursday address to Republican leaders in Philadelphia, May echoed Trump in saying that some international organizations could use reform. However, she pushed back on some of Trump’s public statements, warning against trusting Russia, backing out of international alliances and using torture.

Trump will also speak to the leaders of France, Germany, and Russia this weekend.

— NBC News and Reuters contributed to this report

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s