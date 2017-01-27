Terrifying bus crash caught on cam

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) – Video from cameras onboard a Centro bus in Syracuse, New York shows the dramatic moment a truck crashed through the side of the bus last week.

Passengers can be seen reacting to the oncoming truck in the bus’ surveillance video. At the moment the truck strikes the bus, a passenger is tossed across the bus by the force of the impact.

Amazingly there were no serious injuries after the crash.

Six passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor, non life-threatening injuries, and the 82-year-old driver of the bus was also taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of chest pain.

