Spartans Honored by City for State Championship

John Appicello By Published: Updated:
salem

Salem (WSLS-10 Sports)- The Salem high school football team was recognized Thursday night by the city for their 2016 Group 4A state championship win.
It’s a recognition coach Stephen Magenbauer says shows how much the community cares about the players and the team.
The Spartans took home their second consecutive state title in December defeating Dinwiddie 31 to 27.

“Anytime you sort of feel that love from the community and you know that we certainly have their back and they have our back, it’s a great feeling, ” says Magenbauer.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s