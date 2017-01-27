Spartans Honored by City for State Championship

Salem (WSLS-10 Sports)- The Salem high school football team was recognized Thursday night by the city for their 2016 Group 4A state championship win.

It’s a recognition coach Stephen Magenbauer says shows how much the community cares about the players and the team.

The Spartans took home their second consecutive state title in December defeating Dinwiddie 31 to 27.

“Anytime you sort of feel that love from the community and you know that we certainly have their back and they have our back, it’s a great feeling, ” says Magenbauer.