Simone Biles talks Olympics and faith at Liberty University convocation

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – A four-time Olympic gold medalist took center stage at Liberty University’s convocation on Friday morning.

Simone Biles spoke to students about how she became a gymnast, her time at the 2016 summer games in Rio and her faith.

Students said they are grateful for the opportunities being at Liberty University student gives them.

“It’s special for me. Even going into competition I’d be praying in my head, praying for my health on each event that I could stay focused and not get too distracted because it was the Olympics,” said Biles.

“A lot of times, we just take it for granted, like just coming to a school like this and getting to see such amazing people all the time but like when you really sit down and think of it not many people get opportunities like this,” explained Alex Williamson, a student at Liberty.

Michelle Williams, a former member of Destiny’s Child, will speak at Liberty’s February 1 convocation.