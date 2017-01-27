Patriots Lead Big Orange After Day One

Vinton (WSLS-10 Sports)- The annual Big Orange tournament may feel a little watered down after a number of teams pulled out when the VHSL changed its postseason schedule.  With Conference tournament action set to begin next week, some teams sent JV or B-Team wrestlers to avoid possible injuries to their starting lineups.

Regardless, there is some star-power in the William Byrd Gym this weekend, including undefeated Patrick Henry senior Theo  racked up a pair of wins by fall to move to 33-0. His Patriots are leading the way in the team scoring, with Seminole District power Brookville giving chase.

Day two action includes the semifinals at 10 a.m.  Consolations follow all the way up until 6:30, when the finalists take the mat.

Team Standings:

Patrick Henry  124.5                                                                                                                 Brookville 107                                                                                                                                    Grundy 95                                                                                                                                        , Abingdon 93                                                                                                                                Staunton River 83

 

 

 

