Patrick Henry outlasts Knights 52-47

Roanoke (WSLS-10 Sports)- On a night where both coaching staff’s were decked out in pink T-shirts to honor the Coaches-for-Cancer “Fight on for a Cure”, we saw a River Ridge boys game that saw both teams bring plenty of fight. The Patriots eventually pulled away from a 28-all game at the half for a hard-fought 52-47 win.
