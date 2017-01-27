March for Life draws largest New River Valley crowd ever

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – The March for Life attracted thousands to the Washington D.C. streets Friday.

It is an annual pro-life demonstration that came on the heels of the Women’s March on Washington, a largely pro-choice movement.

This year, more than 200 people attended from the New River Valley. Organizers said that is the largest number they have ever had. They credited the larger turnout to the hope that with the new administration, abortion will be outlawed.

“To me, it’s about people that can’t speak for themselves,” said participant Mike Quin.

Four buses pulled out of Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Salem around 6:30 a.m. Friday. The march began at 1 p.m. and wrapped up on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Women’s March on Washington declared its movement as a voice for women’s rights. The March for Life said its abortion stance also advocates for and champions women.

“Women are life-giving in their very beings, which is really awesome,” said participant Abi Tyson. “I really hope more women will see that.”

Vice President Mike Pence also spoke at the event.

 

