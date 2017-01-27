Lynchburg lands major employer; 600 new jobs coming to the area

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – The Hill City has landed a major employer. Convergys plans to open a call center this year, bringing with it 600 jobs.

A much-needed upswing for local job seekers, construction is underway in the vacant building on Linkhorne Drive which used to be a Kroger.

The building will soon house the newest branch of the largest corporate customer service provider in the nation.

Coming off two major job losses in Lynchburg over the past year with Genworth and Nationwide, the announcement is much needed great news.

Director of Economic Development Marjette Upshur said the events of the past year have had delayed positive impact.

“Sometimes you have bad news, but when one door closes another one opens,” Upshur said.

Upshur says those losses may have actually helped the city gain this new employer.

“We had Nationwide and they con solidated their campuses, so there is a lot of talent here that has had experience as far as a customer call center,” Upshur said.

A spokesperson for Convergys said the company looks forward to filling that void.

“We chose Lynchburg for the location, being driven to help the community. We are new in Virginia, so it seemed like a great fit between Convergys and the community,” said spokesperson Brooke Beiting.

Although Convergys said the companies they provide customer service for are kept confidential, according to their website they serve industries ranging from technology, healthcare, financial services and even retail.

Upshur said this big announcement could spark more down the road.

“Sometimes when a global company like this gives you a thumbs up, not only is this a wonderful announcement, but hopefully it attracts other people to see that you are a potential candidate for other companies,” Upshur said.