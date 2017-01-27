Louis Pettigrew remembered by Concord Rescue Squad

Rob-Manch-small-new By Published:
capture

CONCORD (WSLS 10) – People in the Town of Concord are remembering 68-year-old Louis Pettigrew, a long-time member of the volunteer rescue squad there.

Pettigrew was pronounced dead Wednesday after falling 18 feet from a forklift while working on a light.

Pettigrew served the rescue squad in Concord for 28 years.

Long enough for members to name him President Emeritus.

“We miss him, we miss him a lot. The whole community misses him,” said Pettigrew’s long-time friend Clyde Porter.

Porter and Pettigrew were part of Mount Peeler Church in Concord.

Porter recounted the surprise of learning about his friend’s death.

“I know that it happened, but it seems like there’s still that disbelief,” said Porter.

Just down the road at the rescue squad, President Bruce Stratton has set up a memorial to Pettigrew.

He says in the years he worked there, there wasn’t a job Pettigrew wouldn’t do.

“He’s just left a big void. A big void with his family and a big void with his church and the community too. So, as far as having an answer as to what we’re going to do, I don’t know,” said Stratton.

That big void includes Pettigrew’s wife and five children he’s leaving behind.

Stratton says, they’re pillars of the community.

“There are certain families in certain homes  around in the community that are the go to if somebody needs some advice. Louis’s family was that,” said Stratton.

Porter says if there’s one thing he hopes people remember, it’s how helpful Pettigrew was for everyone.

He recounts a time when a hired contractor at his home needed help installing a fan.

“I called Louis, and he, I thought they were going to talk and get it right. Louis told the guy I’ll be there in about 10 minutes. He showed up and he got it right. That’s just the way he was,” said Porter.

Stratton says he’s glad he was able to honor Pettigrew with the Emeritus award in life, because he says no one deserved it more.

“To do it for 20 years takes somebody right special… in our opinion, we’ll never have a president that can do like that again,” said Stratton.

An autopsy of Pettigrew’s body is currently being performed by the medical examiner in Roanoke, and a memorial service and funeral are being organized by his family.

A date for that has not yet been set.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s