Deputies investigating possible home invasion in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible home invasion that happened early Thursday morning.

At about 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office says the suspect, or suspects, entered an open door at a home in the 200 block of Ennis Mountain Road in Afton, Va.

One of the suspects woke the homeowner, who was startled, but deputies say was able to chase them from the home.

The suspect, or suspects, left in a dark-colored car.

Investigators processed the crime scene and collected evidence.

The suspect was described by the homeowner as a tall man with dark clothing.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.