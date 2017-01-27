Deputies investigating possible home invasion in Nelson County

By Published:
police-lights-1

NELSON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible home invasion that happened early Thursday morning.

At about 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office says the suspect, or suspects, entered an open door at a home in the 200 block of Ennis Mountain Road in Afton, Va.

One of the suspects woke the homeowner, who was startled, but deputies say was able to chase them from the home.

The suspect, or suspects, left in a dark-colored car.

Investigators processed the crime scene and collected evidence.

The suspect was described by the homeowner as a tall man with dark clothing.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s