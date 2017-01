Executive Chef Jenn Litz of FPS Cafe is here to share a delicious recipe for their Cilantro Lime Bowl, and to share some of the deals FPS Cafe has for Downtown Restaurant Week!

Cilantro Lime Bowl:

Grilled Chicken Breast

Sauteed Vegetable Blend (Squash/Zucchini/Broccoli/Cauliflower/Green Beans)

Cilantro Citrus Rice

Cilantro Pesto Sauce