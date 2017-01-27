Danville Area Humane Society in need of dish towels

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Area Humane Society is asking for a unique donation, gently used dish towels.

They will be given to a local church group that will use them during a conference in March to make toys for the pets.

Scrap fleece is also needed.

About 250 people are expected to be part of the church group, so the humane society needs as much material as possible.

“When dogs spend a lot of time in the shelter, you like them to keep interested in things. You don’t want them to get depressed by being in a cage. The little ones also need chew toys,” DAHS Executive Director Paulette Dean emphasized.

Items can be dropped off at the humane society from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.