Danville Area Humane Society in need of dish towels

Colter-small-headshot By Published:
dahs-dish-towel-request00000000

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Area Humane Society is asking for a unique donation, gently used dish towels.

They will be given to a local church group that will use them during a conference in March to make toys for the pets.

Scrap fleece is also needed.

About 250 people are expected to be part of the church group, so the humane society needs as much material as possible.

“When dogs spend a lot of time in the shelter, you like them to keep interested in things. You don’t want them to get depressed by being in a cage. The little ones also need chew toys,” DAHS Executive Director Paulette Dean emphasized.

Items can be dropped off at the humane society from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s