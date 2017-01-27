Campbell County Sheriff’s Office honors deputies and others at ceremony

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Police work can sometimes be a thankless job, so the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took time to recognize the hard work of its deputies.

The office held its annual award ceremony on Friday, honoring deputies, staff members and citizens.

Deputy Cory Angell received the department’s second highest award, the Medal of Valor, for disarming a suicidal man.

Sheriff Steve Hutcherson said the event boosts morale.

“We all get in this line of work because we want to make a difference in the community. We love people. If you ask people and I typically do ask people before we hire them or right before we hire them why did you want to get in this line of work and they tell me they love people. I love the idea of coming in every day to make a difference and help people,” said Hutcherson.

The fire marshal was also honored with the team that solved a deadly fire case earlier this month, leading to a man being arrested for murder.