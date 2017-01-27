Boys and Girls Clubs of SWVA names Dykstra as executive director

By Published:
michelle-dykstra

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A familiar face in Roanoke will be leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

City councilwoman Michelle Dykstra is the organization’s new executive director.

Dykstra has been on the Roanoke City Council since July 2016.

She comes to the organization with a strong background in organizational leadership, non-profit development, and work benefitting the community and children.

Dykstra will work closely with the Board of Trustees, the Clubs’ loyal supporters and regional stakeholders to further the Clubs Mission:  To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

