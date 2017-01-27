72-Year-Old Roanoke man sentenced on drug distribution, other charges

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke man, who used a drug rehabilitation program in the Roanoke City jail to obtain sex partners in exchange for drugs, was sentenced on Friday on federal drug distribution, witness tampering, and health care fraud charges.

Gordon Reaves Parker, 72, previously waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of health care fraud.

He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release thereafter. In addition, Parker was ordered to pay a fine of $20,000, restitution to Medicare in the amount of $1,262 and $275,000 immediate payment in lieu of forfeiture.

“Putting a stop to predators like Parker, who exploit vulnerable victims and who corruptly use programs designed to help those victims, is one of our office’s priorities. As a result of this case, Parker can no longer abuse vulnerable, drug-addicted young women through his corrupt manipulation of the Alpha drug program,” Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle said today. “I commend the Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical

Diversion Squad, and AUSAs Waering and Day for their diligence and hard work in bringing Parker to justice.”