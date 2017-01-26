Valley Classical School opening in Montgomery County this fall

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – A new school is coming to Montgomery County this fall and its setup will be unlike anything in the region.

At the Valley Classical School, students will spend two days a week in a formal classroom with certified teachers and three days a week being homeschooled.

The teaching will take a classical approach, which focuses on grammar, logic and rhetoric. There will also be faith-based education in the classroom.

The school will start out as kindergarten through fourth grade, with the goal of adding one grade each year. Its founder, Meredith White is a former public school teacher.

“It blends the best of personalization and family-centered lifestyle of homeschooling, but with the accountability and structure that you get in a traditional classroom,” said White.

A location and tuition costs have not yet been finalized.

The school’s board will hold an information meeting for interested families on January 31 at 6 p.m. at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. For more information, click here.