BEDFORD COUNTY(WSLS 10) – VDOT reports two crashes on US route 460 in Bedford County.

The first accident is near Camp Jaycee Road route 698 E/W in Bedford County, about 7 miles east of Troutville.

Officials say the delays are caused by a tractor trailer accident. The east right lane is closed.

The second crash happened near Merriman Road and route 715 N/S in Bedford County.

VDOT says the west right lane is closed.

