SW Va. Wildlife Center helping owls recover

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) –  A local wildlife center has its hands full working to save six eastern screech owls.

Due to the fluctuation in the weather this season, Sabrina Garvin, the executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke, said eastern screech owls are on the move much earlier than usual.

All six of the owls were brought in to the center from different parts of the viewing area after what they suspect was a collision with a moving vehicle.

While the owls have the care they need at the center, it is expensive to maintain.

Food for each owl costs about $3 a day.

Click here if you’re interested in donating to the center.

