Round Town: circus and bull riding

(WSLS 10) – The Berglund Center is home to the Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour this weekend. Some of the best bull riders will saddle up, hoping to last for eight seconds. Friday night’s event begins at 8 p.m. with Saturday’s starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $17.

The Kazim Shrine Circus continues this weekend at the Salem Civic Center. Enjoy the animals, acts and clowns. There is a show tonight at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for kids.

The Lynchburg Public Library holds a screening from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can enjoy “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” Saturday at 2 p.m. The event is free and you can bring your own snack.

The Taubman Museum of Art holds its 4th annual International Wine Festival. The festival features more than thirty wines from around the globe and food and wine pairings. It’s Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door.

 

