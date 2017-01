PULASKI (WSLS 10) – The Pulaski Police Department is asking for help to determine who stole a car on Monday.

At about 6:30 p.m., the car was stolen in town and then abandoned in the area of Route 11 and Oakhurst Avenue.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the event, or anyone in or around the car to call Detective W.A. Ratcliff at 540-440-0247.