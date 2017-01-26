Professional bull rider visits Carilion Children’s Hospital ahead of Roanoke event

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A special visitor brightened the day of young patients at Carilion Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

A professional bull rider who’s in town for the PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour took time from practice to visit with the kids.

A Tazewell native, Michael Lane said he wanted to make sure the kids who couldn’t make it out to see the performance, had a piece of the show brought to them.

“Sitting on the sidelines sometimes when having injuries will make you realize not to take life for granted. Every day is not promised. I know that these kids have that liability just as me and you do, but they are in a little tougher circumstance so I just try to put a little happiness in their life and maybe put a smile on their face,” said Lane.

Lane made sure to sign autographs for each patient.

The show begins Friday night at eight at the Berglund Center.