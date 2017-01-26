Police: Vinton man faces 25 charges for breaking into, stealing from cars

VINTON (WSLS 10) – The Vinton Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old man who they say broke into and stole from multiple cars in a neighborhood off Mountain View Road in the town of Vinton.

Hunter Hall faces 14 counts of breaking into vehicles, 10 counts of larceny and one count of grand larceny for stealing a firearm. His last known address was in the town of Vinton.

On January 25, at about 6:45 a.m., police started receiving reports of larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

During the course of the investigation, an officer observed a man on Meadows Road acting suspiciously. When the officer attempted to speak with him, he ran away. Vinton police officers quickly formed a perimeter, securing the area.

The man was then seen running through Goode Park, behind the Food Lion in Roanoke County. Vinton officers then apprehended Hall after a foot chase. Near where Hall was taken into custody, a firearm was found in a creek.

The gun was reported stolen from one of the vehicle break-ins reported earlier in the day.

With the assistance of a Virginia State Police tracking K-9 team, several other items from the thefts were located in the 1700 block of Meadows Road.

Hall was also found to have two outstanding felony warrants for threatening to burn a dwelling and property damage, along with one outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

He is currently being held, without bond, in the Roanoke County Jail.