Martinsville Turns on Lights for First Time

Martinsville (WSLS-10) Sports- Wednesday night marks the first test of the new LED lighting system..at Martinsville Speedway.

The half mile paper clip had its backstretch lights tested as they begin to individually focus each one.

The track was built in 1947, and has been a NASCAR stop since the circuit started in 1949, but never under the lights.

The first race scheduled with lights at the historic speedway is the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on September 23rd. The race its the highest paying NASCAR late model race on the tour.

“I think to see him come on for the first time is kind of emotional. To see all the hard work and we talked about it for a long time on putting lights up here in Martinsville and to finally see it happen even though it’s just the a few left lights on the backstretch I think it was a special moment. The past few days have been quite special anyway and what a great way to kick off our 70th anniversary– I mean everything is just coming together for a super kick-off to our 70th, ” explains track President Clay Campbell.