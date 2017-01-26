LPD officer charged with shoplifting resigns

By Published: Updated:
Lynchburg Police Department

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – The Lynchburg Police officer who was charged with shoplifting at a Kroger has resigned.

Travis Dooley resigned from the Lynchburg Police Department on Thursday.

On December 22, 2016, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office obtained and served a misdemeanor warrant on Lynchburg Police Senior Officer Travis L. Dooley on a charge of petit larceny.

On Monday in court, he entered an an Alford plea in his case.

The plea means Travis Dooley does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the Commonwealth has enough evidence to convict him.

