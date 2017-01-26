Hokies looking to earn a resume-building win against No. 9 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSLS 10) – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team only has four losses on the season and is about to face one of its biggest challenges this season.

The Hokies are getting ready to take on No. 9 North Carolina.

The Hokies are in the midst of a good season with an overall 15-4 record and 4-3 record in ACC play.

They proved a point earlier in the year with a big win over a ranked Duke squad, but the question is can they pull off another upset against a top 10 team.

Road games are not an easy place to knock off a team like UNC, especially when the Tar Heels haven’t lost a game at home all season.

With only one ACC loss, the Heels sit at the top of the conference standings, just above No. 6 Florida State.

UNC is riding a six-game win streak and, along with the Seminoles, seems to be the team to beat in the ACC. The Hokies haven’t beaten the Tar Heels since the 2006-2007 season.

When you get to this time of year, it’s all about building that resume as teams are all in the hunt to be part of the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be shown on ESPN and ESPN3.