‘Hidden Bar’ in Downtown Roanoke recognized

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A bar in Downtown Roanoke is getting some national attention.

The bar is a former office space with an unmarked street entrance. Hidden within the Italian restaurant Fortunato.

It’s called Stellina and has been named one of “10 tiny bars that will give you the world’s biggest buzzes.”

These are photos from inside the quote “playfully mysterious speakeasy,” that’s accessed through an unassuming door that leads to Fortunato’s restrooms.

The new york post article features several venues that all seat ten people or less.

