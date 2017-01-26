Governor McAuliffe set to make stops in Southwest Virginia

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Governor Terry McAuliffe visits Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

He’ll talk about homelessness and veterans at the Central Virginia Continuum of Care Resource Fair in Lynchburg. The event features twenty service agencies and resources to help people or families facing housing insecurity

This comes during the annual point in the time count of the community’s homeless population.

In 2015, 227 people were living in shelters and 10 were on the streets. Last year, 153 people were in shelters and 21 were on the streets.

The Governor will visit Southside this afternoon to discuss the Danville Community College cybersecurity program.