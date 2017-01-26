Governor McAuliffe set to make stops in Southwest Virginia

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe waves on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Governor Terry McAuliffe visits Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

He’ll talk about homelessness and veterans at the Central Virginia Continuum of Care Resource Fair in Lynchburg. The event features twenty service agencies and resources to help people or families facing housing insecurity

This comes during the annual point in the time count of the community’s homeless population.

In 2015, 227 people were living in shelters and 10 were on the streets. Last year, 153 people were in shelters and 21 were on the streets.

The Governor will visit Southside this afternoon to discuss the Danville Community College cybersecurity program.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s