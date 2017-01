Chef Tyler Mason from Billy’s Restaurant is here to show an easy and delicious crab cake recipe!

Check out their Restaurant Week specials and TONS more at http://www.downtownroanoke.org/events/signature-events/restaurant-week

How to make the Remoulade topping:

1 gallon Mayo

3 cups Whole Grain Mustard

7 sticks Minced Celery

3/4 cup Minced Green Onions

1 cup Lemon Juice

1 tbsp. Celery Seed

5 tbsp. Habanero Seasoning

2 tbsp. Minced Garlic

Salt

Pepper