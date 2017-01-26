Danville police working to combat spike in gang activity

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police are putting in extra work to try to crack down on gang activity in the city.

The city is currently experiencing a spike in gang activity, but the reason for the spike is unclear, according to the department.

The department also says some surrounding areas are seeing increased gang activity as well.

Because of the spike in the city, officers are now carrying out more search warrants and devoting more time and effort to investigating gang activity.

“We’ll develop probable cause and do search warrants, things like that; gang members homes or maybe where they’re located. Things like that. We may be able to add some gang charges to particular crimes,” explained Lt. MIke Wallace with the Danville Police Department.

The department is also working with surrounding jurisdictions to try to determine if any of the gang activity may be related.