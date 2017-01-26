Danville jail receives perfect rating

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville’s jail received a perfect rating on its annual audit from the state department of corrections.

This marks the first time in nine years the jail has achieved a perfect rating.

Danville City Sheriff Mike Mondul said this is also the first time the jail has earned the rating since he has been sheriff.

He is proud of his deputies and he hopes the community is, too.

“The Department of Corrections comes from Richmond every year and audits us and I think it would be gratifying for them to know that we got a 100 percent. We got it all right last year and we’re certainly going to strive to do that again this year.”

Mondul said that while the department has been almost perfect the last nine years, little things like making sure recreation is done or someone not signing a log book has held the department back.

The jail is also working on achieving a perfect score on its three-year audit which will be conducted again in 2019.

