Dale Jr. Refocused for 2017

John AppicelloEric-Johnson-new-small By and Published:
dalee

Charlotte (WSLS-10 Sports)- A new outlook and new season–but the same passion. NASCAR’s most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr,  is gearing up to return to the track after being out of competition since July.

“I think that my drive is the same and my want to is about the same,” says Dale Jr.

Jr. sat out after suffering concussion like symptoms. While he was in the passenger seat so to speak…he says reflected on things he took for granted and he’s just appreciative and eager to get behind the wheel.

“The opportunity I have to keep competing so I’m real thankful to be healthy and come back,” says Dale.

While he’s returning to the track…Daniel Suarez will make his cup series debut at Daytona, as he takes the wheel following Carl Edwards’ departure. The 2016 XFINITY Series champ got the call from Joe Gibbs while at dinner with his girlfriend and her  parents…in Mexico.

“Then I said ok what’s going on here or I was thinking ok either I’m going to get fired or something good is happening. But I started thinking we just won the championship we can’t get fired., ” quipped Suarez.

Of course that call was one that he gladly accepted. As far as pressure he says it’s there but it’s not any different from before.

 

 

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s