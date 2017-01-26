CEO calls past year ‘absolutely craziest’ for God’s Pit Crew

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – On Thursday, there were still some God’s Pit Crew volunteers on the ground in Mississippi and four truck loads of supplies had been sent to the state, with the latest one arriving on Thursday.

As for Georgia, a truck was being loaded up Thursday afternoon to be taken to Albany, Georgia to help with the relief effort.

On Thursday evening, God’s Pit Crew will hold its annual benefit banquet.

The banquet is the organization’s largest event of the year and helps bring in a lot of the money which the organization uses throughout the year to respond to disasters all over the country.

CEO Randy Johnson said that the past year has been the absolute craziest year the organization has had in its 17-year history.

He said in the past 15 months alone, volunteers have responded to 10 major disasters and delivered more than 2 million pounds of aid.

But, as crazy as the past year was, it is also a sign that the organization was able to help more people than ever before.

“It’s just a great feeling to know that, yes, there are people out there who have helped support us so that we could grow into an organization that is able to respond to that much that quick,” Johnson explained. “And although it has stretched us really thin, it’s a good feeling to know that we’re able to be there for those in need.”