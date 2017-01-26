Blacksburg man arrested on sexual assault charges

BLACKSBURG (WSLS 10) – Blacksburg Police has arrested a 47-year-old man on sexual assault charges.

Police say William Eric Eberhardt, of Blacksburg, was arrested on Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation into an incident at a spa where he worked.

Eberhardt faces two separate felony counts of Animate Object Sexual Penetration and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

Police ask anyone with information concerning similar incidents to call 540-961-1150 or anonymously at 540-961-1819.