Workout Wednesday: Lower Body Blast

Johanna from Ferguson Fitness joins Brittany for Workout Wednesday. Today she is sharing a lower body blast.
Here’s the exercise:
Warm Up: Light jogs, jacks, alternating lunges, side to side lunges, knee hugs and ankle grabs – 2-3 min.
Round 1:
Squats with a Hold the last 15 sec
Single Leg Dead Lift
Round 2:
Split Squat (Stationary Lunge) with 15 sec hold
Calf Raise Slow and Fast
Round 3:
Side Lunge with tap
Bowlers Lunge with 15 sec hold/pulse
*Note – work the same leg for both moves back to back. If stepping out with right leg in side lunge, keep right leg in front for bowlers
Round 4:
*Use a bench or chair
Single Leg Glute Lift
Runners Lunge with a triple pulse and tap
Round 5:
Climbing Beast
All 4s Single Leg Bend & Extend
Bonus Round:
Sumo Squat/Squat Jump
Inchworm Plank Lift Combo