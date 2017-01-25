Workout Wednesday: Lower Body Blast

Brittany Flowers small By Published:
82175f51e94144cfbfcc8927d93ed23d

Johanna from Ferguson Fitness joins Brittany for Workout Wednesday. Today she is sharing a lower body blast.

Here’s the exercise:

Warm Up: Light jogs, jacks, alternating lunges, side to side lunges, knee hugs and ankle grabs – 2-3 min.

Round 1:

Squats with a Hold the last 15 sec
Single Leg Dead Lift

Round 2:
Split Squat (Stationary Lunge) with 15 sec hold
Calf Raise Slow and Fast

Round 3:

Side Lunge with tap
Bowlers Lunge with 15 sec hold/pulse
*Note – work the same leg for both moves back to back. If stepping out with right leg in side lunge, keep right leg in front for bowlers

Round 4:

*Use a bench or chair
Single Leg Glute Lift
Runners Lunge with a triple pulse and tap

Round 5:

Climbing Beast
All 4s Single Leg Bend & Extend

Bonus Round:

Sumo Squat/Squat Jump
Inchworm Plank Lift Combo

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s