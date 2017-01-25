What’s News Today: January 25, 2017

(WSLS 10) – The Franklin County woman accused of killing a toddler is in court today for a motions hearing. Hope Perdue is charged in the death of three year-old Callen Mullins. The child was in her care when he was found unresponsive by emergency crews last year. Search warrants show that the toddler died from blunt force trauma. Perdue’s jury trial is set to begin in August.

The trial begins today for the man charged with a shooting in the parking lot of the Martinsville Bulletin. Police say that Telvin Hairston pulled out a shotgun and fired at a male victim after an argument. Investigators say that the man was able to get out of the way just in time and only got a few holes in his shirt. A pellet also hit a window of the newspaper office. He is charged with attempted first degree murder among other charges.

The National Governors Association holds its State of the States event today. Leaders will talk about the role states play in America and the priorities the governors have for state and federal governments. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is chair of the National Governors Association.