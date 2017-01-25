Two men arrested after Danville armed robbery

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police have arrested two men after a robbery last week.

Jevon Zackeal Williams, 21, was arrested on Tuesday evening and Joshua Malik Coleman, 20, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a robbery that happened on January 17.

At about 3:20 p.m. on January 17, a 40-year-old man reported that he was approached by a man with a knife who demanded money while he was in the Riverside Shopping Center.

Both Williams and Coleman are currently being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

Police say the investigation into these robberies is ongoing.