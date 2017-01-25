Two men arrested after Danville armed robbery

By Published:
Jevon Zackeal Williams and Joshua Malik Coleman
Jevon Zackeal Williams and Joshua Malik Coleman

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Danville police have arrested two men after a robbery last week.

Jevon Zackeal Williams, 21, was arrested on Tuesday evening and Joshua Malik Coleman, 20, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a robbery that happened on January 17.

At about 3:20 p.m. on January 17, a 40-year-old man reported that he was approached by a man with a knife who demanded money while he was in the Riverside Shopping Center.

Both Williams and Coleman are currently being held in the Danville City Jail under no bond.

Police say the investigation into these robberies is ongoing.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s