Trump says US getting back control over border

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says in a speech at the Department of Homeland Security that his executive actions on immigration show that “beginning today,” the U.S. will get back “control of its border.”

Trump says his administration will be working in partnership in Mexico to improve safety and economic opportunity for both countries and will have “close coordination” with Mexico to address drug smuggling.

Trump says, “We’re going to save lives on both sides of the border.”

The new president spoke shortly after signing executive orders to strengthen border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

It will set in motion the construction of his proposed border wall, a key promise from his 2016 campaign.