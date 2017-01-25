Roanoke police investigating attempted robbery

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police are investigating an attempted robbery which happened at a convenience story early Wednesday morning.

At 6:27 a.m., officers responded to the Star Valley Mini-Mart in the 800 block of Highland Avenue SE.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and has a medium build.

The suspect entered the store, pointed sunglasses at the clerk and demanded money, according to police.

Police say the clerk was physically assaulted, but prevented the suspect from taking money from the cash register.

The clerk was not seriously hurt.

The suspect left the store and no firearm was involved.

Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637 [Crimes]. Please start any text message with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.