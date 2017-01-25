Roanoke County Schools discuss 2017-18 start date

Roanoke County public schools

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Roanoke County School staff doesn’t recommend moving up the 2017-2018 school start date.

More than 4,600 people took a survey with three options; two were earlier start dates allowing the first semester to end before winter break.

This is currently what Roanoke City, Botetourt County, and Franklin County do.

Most people were in favor of this, but want more advance notice so this summer wouldn’t be cut short.

The recommendation is starting August 23 for the 2017-2018 school year but for the 2018-2019 year, shifting to an earlier start date of August 13, ending the school year by Memorial Day.

The Roanoke County School Board will talk about this on Thursday.

