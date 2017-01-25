Red panda missing from Norfolk’s Virginia Zoo

By Published:
c2-edabxgaampa9

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Officials at the Virginia Zoo are searching for a young red panda that has gone missing.

Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Grove Mars said Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, was in her habitat Monday evening but could not be found Tuesday morning.

Officials hope Sunny is still at the zoo, but Mars says the animal may have wandered off the Norfolk property.

The Norfolk police department has provided a geothermal camera to zoo staff to help locate Sunny.

Zoo staff urged anyone who spots Sunny to not try to touch, feed, or capture the animal. Instead, people should immediately call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

Red pandas are tree-dwelling animals with markings similar to a raccoon. They are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s