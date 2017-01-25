Pulaski man wants guardrail in honor of late cousin

Bethany Teague
justin-smith-with-family

SNOWVILLE (WSLS 10) – Pulaski County approved a project to put a guardrail on parts of Owens Road in Snowville, where tragedy struck just weeks ago.

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously to add that protection after Snowville firefighter Justin Smith was killed on Owens Road in December. He slid off his bike and went down an embankment, which has large boulders at the bottom.

VDOT agreed to move forward with the planning phase to find out how much guardrail would be needed and how much it would cost.

“Justin was an outstanding person,” said Smith’s cousin, Joe Griffitts. “This is something he would have wanted done to make sure this doesn’t happen to somebody else.”

Smith served as a lieutenant for the Snowville Fire Department. He left behind a wife and two children.

